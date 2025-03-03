Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Short Interest Update

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, an increase of 114.7% from the January 31st total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE BWG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.46. 66,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,029. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $7.81 and a one year high of $8.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.23 and its 200 day moving average is $8.47.
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.35%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Chaos and Cash: Finding Opportunity in Volatility
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Realty Income: An Anchor in Volatile Markets
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.