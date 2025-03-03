Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Short Interest Update

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,500 shares, an increase of 114.7% from the January 31st total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BWG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.46. 66,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,029. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $7.81 and a one year high of $8.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.23 and its 200 day moving average is $8.47.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWG. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 6,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 4,813 shares during the last quarter.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

