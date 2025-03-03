Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,500 shares, a drop of 48.4% from the January 31st total of 86,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LGGNY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Legal & General Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group upgraded Legal & General Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

Legal & General Group Stock Up 1.4 %

About Legal & General Group

Shares of Legal & General Group stock traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $15.84. 47,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,286. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.86 and a 200 day moving average of $14.71. Legal & General Group has a 52 week low of $13.51 and a 52 week high of $16.74.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments.

