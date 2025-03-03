Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,500 shares, a drop of 48.4% from the January 31st total of 86,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
LGGNY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Legal & General Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group upgraded Legal & General Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.
Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments.
