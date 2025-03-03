Leerink Partners Downgrades Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) to Market Perform

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Leerink Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PLRX. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down from $43.00) on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Pliant Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Pliant Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $41.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Pliant Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.75.

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Down 53.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Pliant Therapeutics

NASDAQ:PLRX traded down $1.83 on Monday, hitting $1.62. 11,216,012 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 751,340. The company has a market cap of $98.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.03. Pliant Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $16.81. The company has a current ratio of 10.26, a quick ratio of 10.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.88.

In related news, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 10,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total transaction of $112,427.70. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 70,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,278.56. The trade was a 12.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Hans Hull sold 15,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $178,483.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 211,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,369,449.60. The trade was a 7.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,855 shares of company stock worth $1,026,628 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pliant Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLRX. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 1,299.0% in the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 5,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $112,000. 97.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in phase 2b trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and in phase 2a trial for primary sclerosing cholangitis.

