Lanham O Dell & Company Inc. Acquires New Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Lanham O Dell & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 0.1% of Lanham O Dell & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. F M Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.0% during the third quarter. F M Investments LLC now owns 15,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 189.2% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 14,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 9,189 shares during the period. Optas LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 43,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,444,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Forbes Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Forbes Financial Planning Inc. now owns 76,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Harbor Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 39,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of AGG opened at $99.25 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.85 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.71. The firm has a market cap of $125.06 billion, a PE ratio of 125.24 and a beta of 0.20.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.