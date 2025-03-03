Landis+Gyr Group AG (OTCMKTS:LDGYY) Short Interest Update

Landis+Gyr Group AG (OTCMKTS:LDGYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Landis+Gyr Group Stock Performance

Shares of LDGYY remained flat at $14.56 during trading hours on Monday. Landis+Gyr Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.37 and a fifty-two week high of $21.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.68.

Landis+Gyr Group Company Profile

Landis+Gyr Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated energy management solutions to utility sector in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, Canada, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers prepayment electricity, commercial/industrial and grid, and non-smart and smart gas meters; heat and water meters and solutions; load control devices; and system deployment, and managed network solutions.

