K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF) Short Interest Update

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 307,600 shares, a growth of 99.6% from the January 31st total of 154,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 384.5 days.
K+S Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
Shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft stock remained flat at $13.14 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.07. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $11.29 and a 12 month high of $15.24.
About K+S Aktiengesellschaft
