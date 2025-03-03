Kovack Advisors Inc. Makes New $91,000 Investment in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ardelyx by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 23,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,346 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 326,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 387,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 6,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Ardelyx to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ardelyx from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on Ardelyx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.93.

ARDX opened at $5.36 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $9.83.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $116.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.16 million. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 24.87% and a negative net margin of 11.73%. On average, research analysts expect that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Ardelyx news, insider Laura A. Williams sold 4,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.62, for a total transaction of $27,768.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 303,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,707,378.48. This represents a 1.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David M. Mott bought 77,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $388,645.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,015,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,077,470. This represents a 4.01 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 490,029 shares of company stock worth $2,377,766 and sold 141,408 shares worth $761,963. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

