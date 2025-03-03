Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Takes $165,000 Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 4.1% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 94.7% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 2,882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $250.00 price target on Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America raised Danaher from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Scotiabank began coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.13, for a total transaction of $1,277,541.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,534,149.90. This trade represents a 21.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE:DHR opened at $207.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.47 billion, a PE ratio of 39.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $196.80 and a 12-month high of $281.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $224.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.76.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.14. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

