Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Sells 216 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 539 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 555.6% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 118 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $248.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.11. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $211.80 and a one year high of $287.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $252.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $259.20.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $18.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 47.55%. Sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LOW. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $308.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $285.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.83.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

