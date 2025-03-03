Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lessened its holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 42.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 712 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BMI. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 2,457.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 179 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 261.8% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 597 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of BMI stock opened at $209.97 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $213.91 and its 200 day moving average is $213.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.64, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.78. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.87 and a 52-week high of $239.11.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 15.12%. Analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is presently 32.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Badger Meter from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Badger Meter from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.75.

About Badger Meter

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

