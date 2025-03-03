Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Makes New $111,000 Investment in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raelipskie Partnership acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 57.8% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $405.40 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $501.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Elevance Health from $520.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Stephens downgraded Elevance Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $520.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $517.03.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELV stock opened at $397.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $387.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $438.36. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $362.21 and a 12 month high of $567.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.83.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.04. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 18.28%. Analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is 26.71%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Further Reading

