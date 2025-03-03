Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Decreases Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC trimmed its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 64.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,617 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTCS. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2,593.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS opened at $91.34 on Monday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $81.16 and a 1 year high of $94.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.21. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.4043 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

