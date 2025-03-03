Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Buys New Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DTE. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its position in DTE Energy by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 4.0% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of DTE Energy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $133.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.47 and a 200 day moving average of $123.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.68. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $103.06 and a fifty-two week high of $134.11.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 12.42%. As a group, research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 64.40%.

Insider Activity at DTE Energy

In related news, COO Matthew T. Paul sold 3,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.56, for a total transaction of $492,457.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,571.56. This represents a 35.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 7,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $935,008.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,470.80. The trade was a 33.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,877 shares of company stock worth $1,559,205 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DTE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays downgraded DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.67.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

