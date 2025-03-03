Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 2,009 Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 89.5% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $43.47 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $33.48 and a 52-week high of $49.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.13%.

In related news, COO James C. Leonard sold 17,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $761,272.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 244,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,994.62. This trade represents a 6.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 21,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total value of $945,035.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,856 shares in the company, valued at $5,698,778.80. This trade represents a 14.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FITB. StockNews.com downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.75.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

