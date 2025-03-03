Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Acquires New Holdings in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 140 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 2,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in NewMarket during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in NewMarket by 13.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 382 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of NewMarket by 14.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,403,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NewMarket by 2,493.3% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Get NewMarket alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

NewMarket Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NewMarket stock opened at $570.25 on Monday. NewMarket Co. has a 1 year low of $480.00 and a 1 year high of $650.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $518.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $534.85. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 35.48%.

NewMarket Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. NewMarket’s payout ratio is currently 20.74%.

NewMarket Profile

(Free Report)

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.