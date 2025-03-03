Kits Eyecare Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTYCF) Short Interest Update

Kits Eyecare Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTYCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 110.6% from the January 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Kits Eyecare Price Performance

Kits Eyecare stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $6.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,824. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.69. Kits Eyecare has a twelve month low of $3.09 and a twelve month high of $8.62.

About Kits Eyecare

Kits Eyecare Ltd. operates a digital eyecare platform in the United States and Canada. It manufactures progressive and contact lenses, eyeglasses, and frames under the KITS brand, as well as distributes eyewear products of various brands. The company operates through a network of optical e-commerce websites, including KITS.com, KITS.ca, OptiContacts.com, and ContactsExpress.ca.

