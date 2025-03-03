Kits Eyecare Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTYCF) Short Interest Update

Kits Eyecare Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KTYCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, an increase of 110.6% from the January 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Kits Eyecare Price Performance
Kits Eyecare stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $6.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,824. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.69. Kits Eyecare has a twelve month low of $3.09 and a twelve month high of $8.62.
About Kits Eyecare
