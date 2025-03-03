Kina Securities Limited (ASX:KSL) to Issue $0.05 Final Dividend

Kina Securities Limited (ASX:KSL – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Monday, March 3rd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Monday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $838.92 million, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.67.

About Kina Securities

Kina Securities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking and financial, fund administration, investment management, and share brokerage services in Papua New Guinea. It operates through two segments, Banking and Finance and Wealth Management. The company provides savings, individual and business cheque, business, cash management, and fixed deposit accounts; personal, home, school fees, residential property investment, and business loans; insurance premium funding; equipment finance; overdrafts; and bank guarantees products.

