Kina Securities Limited (ASX:KSL) to Issue $0.05 Final Dividend

Kina Securities Limited (ASX:KSL – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Monday, March 3rd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Monday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th.
Kina Securities Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $838.92 million, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.67.
About Kina Securities
