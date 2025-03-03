Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Stock Price Down 5.4% – Should You Sell?

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) traded down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.46 and last traded at $14.50. 601,504 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 920,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KRP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Stock Performance

Kimbell Royalty Partners Cuts Dividend

The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 5.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.11%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 321.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRP. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $30,449,000. Orvieto Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,103,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,208,353 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,842,000 after purchasing an additional 294,789 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,151,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 1,279.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 187,671 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after buying an additional 174,066 shares during the period. 25.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Further Reading

