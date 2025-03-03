Keystone Wealth Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC decreased its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,710 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target during the third quarter worth $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the third quarter valued at $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Target by 175.3% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Target by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TGT stock opened at $124.37 on Monday. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $120.21 and a 52-week high of $181.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $56.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $133.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. Target’s payout ratio is 47.51%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TGT. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Target from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. HSBC cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Target from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.93.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

