Keystone Wealth Services LLC Sells 182 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 140.3% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

VTV opened at $178.13 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $154.12 and a twelve month high of $182.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $174.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.35. The stock has a market cap of $277.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.90.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

