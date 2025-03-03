Keystone Wealth Services LLC Sells 146 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,667 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 6,078 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. raised its position in McDonald’s by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 54,057 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $15,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares in the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 64,981 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $18,837,000 after purchasing an additional 13,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $342.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $347.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $297.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $336.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.61.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.10, for a total transaction of $319,918.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,383,235.70. This trade represents a 11.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tiffanie L. Boyd sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.27, for a total value of $309,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,720,778.28. This represents a 15.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,504 shares of company stock valued at $10,206,575 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD opened at $308.17 on Monday. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $243.53 and a one year high of $317.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $295.44.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.83. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 181.63% and a net margin of 31.73%. Analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.16%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

