Keystone Wealth Services LLC Makes New $1.04 Million Investment in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Convertible Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $544,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 43,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,097,000 after buying an additional 56,149 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Price Performance

ICVT opened at $86.35 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.91 and a 200-day moving average of $85.28. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.43 and a fifty-two week high of $58.18.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.1466 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

