Keystone Wealth Services LLC Grows Stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 60.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 793.0% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,021,000 after buying an additional 67,604 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 60.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,107,000 after purchasing an additional 9,469 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 9,318.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2,926.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 20,310 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $209.26 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $169.96 and a 12-month high of $222.64.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.3103 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

