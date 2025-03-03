Keystone Wealth Services LLC Grows Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $82,464,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,971,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10,066.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 425,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 421,703 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 1,412,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,686,000 after buying an additional 324,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,682,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,637,000 after buying an additional 255,991 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $101.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $56.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87 and a beta of 1.07. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $107.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.47.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

