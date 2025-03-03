Keystone Wealth Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB)

Keystone Wealth Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February comprises 0.9% of Keystone Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Keystone Wealth Services LLC owned 0.41% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February worth $3,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the third quarter worth $53,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 181.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the 4th quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter worth $222,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Stock Performance

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February stock opened at $50.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $855.73 million, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.34.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (FFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FFEB was launched on Feb 21, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

