Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.33.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KROS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Wedbush lowered shares of Keros Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics from $40.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Keros Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KROS opened at $11.08 on Monday. Keros Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $73.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.49. The company has a market cap of $448.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.39.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $0.22. Keros Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 27,890.94% and a negative return on equity of 41.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.32 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Keros Therapeutics will post -4.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 52.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 26.0% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 469.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in Keros Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Keros Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 71.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with disorders that are linked to dysfunctional signaling of the transforming growth factor-beta family of proteins in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

