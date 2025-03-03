Kelly Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 87,168 Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Kelly Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 87,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,000. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Kelly Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Kelly Financial Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 540.9% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

SCHR stock opened at $24.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.68. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $23.89 and a 12-month high of $25.47.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

