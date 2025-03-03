Kelly Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,035 Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Kelly Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raelipskie Partnership purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $520.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Stephens downgraded shares of Elevance Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $520.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $405.40 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Elevance Health from $501.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Elevance Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $517.03.
Elevance Health Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $397.09 on Monday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $362.21 and a 52-week high of $567.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $387.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $438.36. The stock has a market cap of $90.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.83.
Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.04. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 18.28%. On average, research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.
Elevance Health Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.71%.
Elevance Health Company Profile
Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.
