Kelly Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Kelly Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 34,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,033,000. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Kelly Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Kelly Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 44,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,892,000 after buying an additional 12,032 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,937,000 after buying an additional 47,639 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 46,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 33,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veridan Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,354,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Price Performance

SLYV stock opened at $83.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a one year low of $75.79 and a one year high of $96.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.81.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

