Kelly Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Kelly Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its stake in ASML by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 2,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,174,000. Taurus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,994,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ASML by 5.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 140,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,323,000 after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in ASML by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASML has been the topic of a number of research reports. DZ Bank raised ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of ASML from $815.00 to $767.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 29th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $858.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ASML from $790.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $937.00.

ASML Stock Performance

ASML stock opened at $708.71 on Monday. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $645.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1,110.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $733.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $753.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $278.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.47.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $7.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.67 by ($0.37). ASML had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 26.78%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $1.5855 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous dividend of $1.08. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.35%.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

