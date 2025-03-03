Kelly Financial Group LLC Invests $216,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Kelly Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Detalus Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,046,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,504,000 after buying an additional 33,633 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,351,000. Silver Coast Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $10,626,000. Finally, Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 46,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,834,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB stock opened at $237.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $209.81 and a one year high of $263.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $245.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.47.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

