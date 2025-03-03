Kelly Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 5,501 iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Kelly Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,848,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,841,683,000 after buying an additional 1,160,410 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,725,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,340,000 after acquiring an additional 950,857 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 18,801.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 522,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,070,000 after acquiring an additional 519,868 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,990,000. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 132.3% during the 4th quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 523,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,304,000 after purchasing an additional 298,402 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $181.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.04. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.56.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

