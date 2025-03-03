Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) Stock

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 5.40% from the stock’s previous close.

FSK has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Monday, December 2nd. B. Riley lowered shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.70.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

Shares of FS KKR Capital stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.26. The company had a trading volume of 920,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. FS KKR Capital has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $24.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.26.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $407.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.97 million. On average, analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at FS KKR Capital

In other FS KKR Capital news, insider Daniel Pietrzak purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.31 per share, with a total value of $106,550.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 49,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,238. The trade was a 11.16 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought 11,500 shares of company stock valued at $248,910 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FS KKR Capital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSK. Fountainhead AM LLC raised its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 800,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,798,000 after buying an additional 71,644 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in FS KKR Capital by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 104,016 shares during the last quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 64,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 12,926 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 254,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after acquiring an additional 39,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 139,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 26,174 shares during the period. 36.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Featured Articles

