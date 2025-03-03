JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JTEK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JTEK – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, an increase of 140.2% from the January 31st total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

JTEK opened at $76.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.95 and a beta of 1.82. JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF has a 52-week low of $55.66 and a 52-week high of $85.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 1,810.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF during the third quarter worth $193,000.

About JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (JTEK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that identifies US equities that are perceived as leaders in technology and technology-enabled industries such as engineering & construction, entertainment, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, REITs, and energy-alternate sources.

