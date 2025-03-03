JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Bought by Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc

Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,810 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up about 5.5% of Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $8,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,394,000. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Maia Wealth LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 43,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 10,186 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $59.41 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.97. The stock has a market cap of $39.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 0.61. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $54.77 and a 12 month high of $60.88.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

