Joseph D. Mansueto Sells 4,080 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 4,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total value of $1,319,716.80. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,072,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,258,192,525.48. This represents a 0.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Morningstar Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN opened at $313.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.20. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $281.37 and a 12 month high of $365.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $327.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $330.31.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.81 million. Morningstar had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 14.69%.

Morningstar Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. This is a positive change from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. Morningstar’s payout ratio is presently 21.24%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,803,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $944,144,000 after purchasing an additional 51,598 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Morningstar by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,201,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,489,000 after purchasing an additional 102,206 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Morningstar by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,080,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $363,903,000 after purchasing an additional 130,087 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Morningstar by 3.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 804,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,666,000 after buying an additional 28,698 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 13.9% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 696,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $222,115,000 after buying an additional 85,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

