Jones Financial Companies Lllp Raises Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 49.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,931 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned about 0.06% of Zimmer Biomet worth $12,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,879,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $524,942,000 after acquiring an additional 125,852 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,955,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $417,814,000 after purchasing an additional 218,688 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,752,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $189,161,000 after purchasing an additional 577,320 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,021,062 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $107,855,000 after purchasing an additional 371,653 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,006,217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $108,621,000 after buying an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $104.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.69 and a 12-month high of $133.90.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 target price (down from $118.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.15.

View Our Latest Analysis on Zimmer Biomet

About Zimmer Biomet

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.