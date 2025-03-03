Jones Financial Companies Lllp Purchases 118,992 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 70.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 288,955 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,992 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $21,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Caitlin John LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 371 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NKE. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on NIKE from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, December 26th. DA Davidson raised shares of NIKE to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $12,361,581.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 896,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,301,708.56. This trade represents a 15.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.65 per share, for a total transaction of $191,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,636,989.95. The trade was a 7.84 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $79.43 on Monday. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.62 and a fifty-two week high of $105.57. The company has a market cap of $117.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.32.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $12.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.11 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.38%.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.