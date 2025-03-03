Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $28.99 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,245 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned about 0.38% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $28,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJS. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJS opened at $104.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.04. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $93.89 and a twelve month high of $119.28.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

