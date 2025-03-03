Jones Financial Companies Lllp Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 40.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,189 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $17,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VGT. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 39,912.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,232,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $766,536,000 after buying an additional 1,229,688 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 311.5% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 674,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $419,585,000 after acquiring an additional 510,798 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,494,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,222,539,000 after acquiring an additional 501,703 shares during the last quarter. Serenus Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,429,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1,843.1% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,145,000 after purchasing an additional 59,715 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGT opened at $598.48 on Monday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $478.25 and a 52-week high of $648.76. The stock has a market cap of $83.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $626.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $607.21.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

