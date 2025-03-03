John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Short Interest Down 49.1% in February

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a drop of 49.1% from the January 31st total of 57,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:PDT traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.96. The stock had a trading volume of 149,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,890. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund has a 1-year low of $10.65 and a 1-year high of $13.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.93.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a $0.0825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 1,225.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 550,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,278,000 after acquiring an additional 509,016 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 484.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 271,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 225,060 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 402,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after acquiring an additional 167,125 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 628,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,011,000 after acquiring an additional 150,909 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 773,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,856,000 after acquiring an additional 145,500 shares during the period. 12.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

