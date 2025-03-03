John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 57,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 23,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 436.9% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc bought a new position in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $419,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 640,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,667,000 after purchasing an additional 19,081 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $97.00 to $96.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America raised shares of American Electric Power from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $98.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.46.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

American Electric Power stock opened at $106.05 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.38. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.16 and a twelve month high of $107.84. The company has a market capitalization of $56.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. American Electric Power had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 11.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 66.43%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

