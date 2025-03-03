John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Has $216,000 Stake in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Roche were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Roche in the third quarter valued at $40,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roche in the third quarter valued at $236,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Roche in the third quarter valued at $253,000. Canopy Partners LLC lifted its stake in Roche by 4.6% in the third quarter. Canopy Partners LLC now owns 7,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Roche by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 13,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter.

Roche Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of RHHBY opened at $41.74 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.24 and its 200-day moving average is $38.40. Roche Holding AG has a fifty-two week low of $29.20 and a fifty-two week high of $42.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RHHBY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Roche in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Roche to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Roche from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roche has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Roche

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Oceania. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of anemia, blood and solid tumors, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, and transplantation.

