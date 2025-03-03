Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (NASDAQ:JZ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (NASDAQ:JZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 30.8% from the January 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Jianzhi Education Technology Group Trading Down 8.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ JZ traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,955. Jianzhi Education Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $2.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.94.
Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Jianzhi Education Technology Group
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Bearish Investors Can Seek Refuge in Recession-Resistant ETFs
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- 3 Oversold Magnificent Seven Stocks at Key Levels: Buy Now?
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- 3M to Hit $175 by Mid-Year, and Higher Highs Are Likely
Receive News & Ratings for Jianzhi Education Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jianzhi Education Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.