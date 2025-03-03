Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (NASDAQ:JZ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (NASDAQ:JZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decrease of 30.8% from the January 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Trading Down 8.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ JZ traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,955. Jianzhi Education Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $2.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.94.

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Profile

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited develops and provides educational content products and IT services to higher education institutions in China. The company designs and develops customized IT system services. It also offers procurement and assembling services for equipment; digital content for vocational training; and educational resources and course content, as well as technological support and maintenance services.

