Jet2 plc (OTCMKTS:DRTGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Jet2 plc (OTCMKTS:DRTGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the January 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.
Jet2 Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:DRTGF remained flat at $17.52 during midday trading on Monday. Jet2 has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.04.
Jet2 Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Jet2
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- 3M to Hit $175 by Mid-Year, and Higher Highs Are Likely
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- 4 Blockchain Stocks That Aren’t Coinbase
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- These 3 Tech Stocks Are Gaining Steam After NVIDIA’s Report
Receive News & Ratings for Jet2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jet2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.