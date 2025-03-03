Jet2 plc (OTCMKTS:DRTGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Jet2 plc (OTCMKTS:DRTGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the January 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Jet2 Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:DRTGF remained flat at $17.52 during midday trading on Monday. Jet2 has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.04.

Jet2 Company Profile

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the leisure travel business primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in the package holiday and non-ticket retail activities, as well as passenger and charter aircraft operations.

