Jenoptik AG (OTCMKTS:JNPKF) Short Interest Update

Jenoptik AG (OTCMKTS:JNPKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 47.4% from the January 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.
Jenoptik Price Performance
Shares of JNPKF stock remained flat at $22.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.87. Jenoptik has a 1-year low of $22.45 and a 1-year high of $31.50.
About Jenoptik
