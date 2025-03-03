Jacobi Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avion Wealth increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 164.5% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $138.29 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.77. The company has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $124.37 and a 12-month high of $144.45.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

