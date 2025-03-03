Jacobi Capital Management LLC Takes $291,000 Position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 47.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 10,235 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 1,903.2% in the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 481,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,028,000 after purchasing an additional 457,296 shares during the last quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the third quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the third quarter valued at about $236,000.

Get VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VFLO opened at $35.32 on Monday. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a 52-week low of $29.64 and a 52-week high of $37.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.75.

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Increases Dividend

About VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.0486 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This is an increase from VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01.

(Free Report)

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.