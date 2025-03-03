Jacobi Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,903 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,418 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,632 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 4,483 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Palmer Knight Co lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 52,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of APTV opened at $65.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $51.47 and a 1 year high of $85.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.88. The firm has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.12. Aptiv had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 15.63%. On average, equities analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APTV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Baird R W upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Aptiv from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.61.

Aptiv Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

See Also

