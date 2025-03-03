Jacobi Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,811 iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 31.3% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 41,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after acquiring an additional 10,002 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 157,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,536,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,821,000 after acquiring an additional 5,764 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJK opened at $89.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $82.82 and a 52 week high of $100.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.85.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

